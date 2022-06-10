India sees single-day spike of over 7,500 COVID-19 cases, highest in 102 days; fatalities at 24

India recorded more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. As per the Union Health Ministry's data, a daily spike of 7,584 fresh infections was reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 4,32,05,106. Today's tally is the highest the country has recorded in 102 days.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload increased by 3,769 to 36,267. As on Friday, the active cases comprise 0.08 percent of the total cases across India.

Maharashtra topped the chart by reporting a single-day rise of 2,813 new COVID-19 cases -- the highest in nearly four months. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported a marginal drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,702 infections, 63 less than the previous day.

COVID-19 situation in India, June 10 COVID-19 situation in India, June 10

This was followed by Kerala with 2,193 cases, Delhi with 622 cases and Karnataka with 471 cases.

Besides, 24 more deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of these 24 deaths, two each were reported in Rajasthan and Delhi, 17 (all backlog) in Kerala, and one each in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Sikkim.

As many as 3,791 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,44,092. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 98.70 percent.

Also, the daily positivity rate touched 2.26 percent on Friday, while the weekly positivity rate reached 1.50 percent. Kerala has the highest positivity rate (weekly average) at 11.27 percent, followed by Mizoram at 7.83 percent and Goa at 6.69 percent, the data stated.

On the vaccination front, 15,31,510 more vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. So far, 194.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Thursday, as many as 7,240 COVID-19 cases were reported across India. The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.