The country is one of the world’s biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.

Praising India for its vaccine leadership, Assistant-Secretary-General & Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia said India is directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity at a time when the world deals with the crippling coronavirus pandemic and rich countries are cutting side deals with pharmaceutical companies to buy more vaccines than they actually need. India is a leader.

I’m so proud of my country for this because there are so many people in need of vaccines, Bhatia told.