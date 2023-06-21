India's health minister's advice to states suffering from the heatwave

In the meet, Mansukh Mandaviya advised states to comply with the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses and ensure preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of essential medicines and logistics and enhance.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed public health preparedness for the ongoing heatwave and heat related illnesses with seven affected states.

In the meeting, he advised states to comply with the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses and ensure preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of essential medicines and logistics and enhance.

"Effective disaster response and management is a collaborative work," Dr Mandaviya said, "With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves."

Had a fruitful meeting with Health Ministers & senior officers of 7 States affected by heat waves, along with Minister @NityanandRaiBJP Ji.

Highlighted the importance of joint efforts between Centre & States for effective management of any disaster, including severe heatwaves. pic.twitter.com/htKbwnUB8Q

Mandaviya stated heat alerts and forecasts from IMD are amplified and shared with all states daily for the centre and further urged states to develop training manuals on Heat and Health for State Officials, Medical Officers and Health Workers.

“State-level trainers need to ensure that their training is up to field level. Capacity Building of Medical Officers, Health Staff & sensitization of grassroots level workers on heat illness, with focus on early recognition and management using training manuals provided by Union Health Ministry is crucial”, he stated.

This meeting comes after Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said a team of officials from Disaster Management, India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Health Ministry will be sent to assist the states witnessing heatwave related deaths.

National Action Plan

The National Action Plan on Heat related Illness that was released by the union health ministry in July 2021. It outlined the challenges posed by heatwaves, heat-related illnesses and their management from primary to tertiary level and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for surveillance of such cases and deaths.

Under this plan, states are advised to increase resilience to extreme heat at health facilities level by arranging uninterrupted electric supply, reducing indoor heat through measures of cool and green roof, outside shades etc. The plan also provides special emphasis on heat related illness to vulnerable sections of the society like elderly, infants and children, pregnant women among others.

At Wednesday's meeting, the health ministry also reminded participating states of two advisories issued on February 28, 2023, by the Union Health Secretary to all the Chief Secretaries requesting compliance of states of National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses for effective preparedness of health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases. The second advisory was issued by the Union Health Ministry in the form of a wider awareness of do’s and don’ts to be followed by the general population as well as the vulnerable people.