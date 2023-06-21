India's health minister's advice to states suffering from the heatwave

In the meet, Mansukh Mandaviya advised states to comply with the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses and ensure preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of essential medicines and logistics and enhance.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed public health preparedness for the ongoing heatwave and heat related illnesses with seven affected states.
In the meeting, he advised states to comply with the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses and ensure preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of essential medicines and logistics and enhance.
"Effective disaster response and management is a collaborative work," Dr Mandaviya said, "With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves."
Had a fruitful meeting with Health Ministers & senior officers of 7 States affected by heat waves, along with Minister @NityanandRaiBJP Ji.
Highlighted the importance of joint efforts between Centre & States for effective management of any disaster, including severe heatwaves. pic.twitter.com/htKbwnUB8Q
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 21, 2023
Mandaviya stated heat alerts and forecasts from IMD are amplified and shared with all states daily for the centre and further urged states to develop training manuals on Heat and Health for State Officials, Medical Officers and Health Workers.
“State-level trainers need to ensure that their training is up to field level. Capacity Building of Medical Officers, Health Staff & sensitization of grassroots level workers on heat illness, with focus on early recognition and management using training manuals provided by Union Health Ministry is crucial”, he stated.
This meeting comes after Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said a team of officials from Disaster Management, India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Health Ministry will be sent to assist the states witnessing heatwave related deaths.
Also Read:Centre will send officials to assist states reporting heatwave incidents, says Mansukh Mandaviya
National Action Plan
The National Action Plan on Heat related Illness that was released by the union health ministry in July 2021. It outlined the challenges posed by heatwaves, heat-related illnesses and their management from primary to tertiary level and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for surveillance of such cases and deaths.
Under this plan, states are advised to increase resilience to extreme heat at health facilities level by arranging uninterrupted electric supply, reducing indoor heat through measures of cool and green roof, outside shades etc. The plan also provides special emphasis on heat related illness to vulnerable sections of the society like elderly, infants and children, pregnant women among others.
At Wednesday's meeting, the health ministry also reminded participating states of two advisories issued on February 28, 2023, by the Union Health Secretary to all the Chief Secretaries requesting compliance of states of National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses for effective preparedness of health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases. The second advisory was issued by the Union Health Ministry in the form of a wider awareness of do’s and don’ts to be followed by the general population as well as the vulnerable people.
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 4:22 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read