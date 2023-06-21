India's health minister's advice to states suffering from the heat wave

In the meet, Mansukh Mandaviya advised states to comply with the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses and ensure preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of essential medicines and logistics and enhance.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed public health preparedness for the ongoing heat wave and heat related illnesses with seven affected states.

"Effective disaster response and management is a collaborative work," Dr Mandaviya said, "With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves."