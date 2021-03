Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's fight against COVID-19 is cited as an example in the world.

“Our recovery rate over 96 percent & fatality among lowest,” Modi said.

Expressing concern over the surge in Positive cases in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “Most of the COVID-affected countries in the world had to face several waves of Corona. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states. CMs have also expressed concern. Test positivity rate in Maharashtra & MP is very high & a number of cases also rising.”

He said that 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 percent in the last few weeks. “If we don't stop it here, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up,” he said.

Modi called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak.

"We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also asked the states to take the issue of wastage of vaccine doses very seriously.

"Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why's vaccine wastage happening? Monitoring must be done every evening & pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage," Modi said.

People should not be put on panic-mode but need to ensure that they get rid of this problem as well, he said. "Test, track and treat" should be taken as seriously now as it has been for over a year since the outbreak, he added.