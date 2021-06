India has more number of people with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to the US, the NITI Aayog said. In India, 17.2 crore people have been given the first COVID-19 jab whereas 16.9 crore people have received their first doses in the US, Dr VK Paul, Member (health), NITI Aayog cited the data.

"As per the data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine," said VK Paul.

The data for the report was collected between December 27, 2020, and June 3, 2021, according to the online scientific publication Our World in Data.

Speaking at a press briefing, VK Paul said India is not among the worst-affected COVID-19 countries going by global data. "Even with the second wave the overall burden experienced, adjusted for population, is relatively modest. COVID deaths per million in India are 245 per million population while the world average is 477," he said.

According to the Centre, 22.78 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, out of which, more than 2.59 crore beneficiaries were in the age group of 18-44 years.

The development comes on the day when India recorded 1.20 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day tally in nearly two months.

Besides, 36.1 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 36,50,080 doses were administered in the country.

Last month, the government had claimed that India became the fastest country in the world to administer 16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The country achieved the feat in 109 days, the government added.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal informed there has been a decrease in active cases by more than 21 lakh since the peak on May 10. "The number of districts reporting more than 100 average daily new COVID-19 cases has decreased from 538 (between April 29 to May 5) to 257 (between May 27 to June 2)," he said.