Healthcare India halts ambitious community surveillance program owing to faulty test kits from China Updated : April 22, 2020 12:14 AM IST ICMR says huge variations in the accuracy of the rapid antibody test results have been reported across three states. The rapid antibody test kits examine the blood samples for antibodies against Sars-Cov2, which indicates if the person has been exposed to or has COVID-19. India has till now procured 6.5 lakh antibody tests and RNA extraction kits from the Chinese city of Guangzhou.