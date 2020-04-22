India halts ambitious community surveillance program owing to faulty test kits from China

With serious concerns being raised on the quality of rapid tests kits that were recently procured from China, India has put on hold all its programs of community surveillance for COVID-19.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked all states to stop using these rapid test kits. The plan was to do screening in 82 hotspot districts.

ICMR says huge variations in the accuracy of the rapid antibody test results have been reported across three states and hence it has directed all the states to not use the rapid test kits for the next two days.

ICMR will be sending eight expert teams on the fields to validate the test results and if the batches do not conform to validation, they will be sent back to the manufacturer in China.

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR’s Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, said, "We received complaints about accuracy from one state and then we checked with two other states. We found that there is a lot of variation in the accuracy of test results of positive samples. In some places, the variation is 6 percent while in others it is 71 percent as compared to results of the RT-PCR tests done on the same positive samples."

The rapid antibody test kits examine the blood samples for antibodies against Sars-Cov2, which indicates if the person has been exposed to or has COVID-19. Rapid antibody tests are aimed at speeding up screening and detection of suspected coronavirus patients in large populations. It is used as a surveillance tool.

The gold standard for testing for COVID-19 is the Reverse Transcription Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). All rapid antibody negative test results have to be followed by a RT-PCR to confirm the results.

Dr Gangakedkar added that ICMR was taking these accuracy issues seriously and has hence need to investigate further on ground. “These are first generation tests. This disease is only 3.5-month-old so all technologies will be refined over time but we can't ignore these findings."

A senior epidemiologist said the quality concerns have also shakes up states who have directly ordered these kits. After ICMR advised testing for all people in the COVID-19 hotspots and test kits arrived, states had started rapid tests in last three days.

Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have shared their displeasure with the quality of test results on these Chinese rapid test kits. Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma had first raised the red flag saying that the rapid test kits had only 5.4 percent accuracy against the expectation of 90 percent accuracy.

Rajasthan has conducted over 170 tests in coronavirus hotspots and had used the rapid tests on those patients who have already tested positive for COVID-19. However, rapid test kits found these as negative, putting a question mark on the accuracy.

India has till now procured 6.5 lakh antibody tests and RNA extraction kits from the Chinese city of Guangzhou. These kits were distributed to states with heavy COVID-19 burden. Another 3 lakh rapid test kits were delivered to Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu directly.