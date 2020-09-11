  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India had 64 lakh Covid infections by May: ICMR sero survey

Updated : September 11, 2020 08:46 AM IST

The survey also found out that for every RT-PCR confirmed case of Covid-19, there were 82-130 infections in India.
The high infection to case ratio in India could be on account of the prioritisation of testing among symptomatics or the variability in testing rates across the states.
India had 64 lakh Covid infections by May: ICMR sero survey

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement