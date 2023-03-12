What's latest on H3N2 infection and COVID cases in India | Top points

The Union Health ministry raised concerns over the uptick in COVID positivity rate in some states. The statement came amid a wave of H3N2 seasonal influenza virus cases.

India recorded 524 fresh COVID-19 cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll due to the infection mounted to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated on Sunday said. The overall COVID case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

Earlier, the Union Health ministry had raised concerns over the uptick in COVID positivity rate. It said: "While the COVID-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in the last few months, the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed.

"There is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and UTs on Saturday.

This came as India is witnessing a wave of H3N2 seasonal influenza virus cases. The country reported two deaths due to this infection on Friday - one each in Karnataka and Haryana. H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here's a look at some new developments in the matter:

1. Of the 225 samples collected in January and February in Odisha, 59 were found positive for H3N2 influenza in the state. The state government, therefore, asked the district authorities to intensify ILI and SARI surveillance and suggested citizens to maintain personal hygiene and avoid crowded places, a top official was quoted by PTI as saying.

3. Gujarat has reported three cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 this year and no deaths, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

4. Six out of every 10 children visiting doctors due to sickness are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, as per rough estimates, News 18 reported.

5. From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the Union health ministry on Friday.

6. The Union health ministry said on Friday it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end. States were also urged to assess hospital readiness, including the availability of medications, medical oxygen, and influenza and Covid-19 immunisation coverage.

7. Experts cautioned that children and senior citizens were among the most vulnerable to contracting seasonal influenza, including the H3N2 virus.

8. People need to wear masks and for those suffering from cold and cough, covering the face with cloth or handkerchiefs is a must, an advisory said recently. There is a need for increased monitoring and precaution measures to ward off H3N2 but no cause for panic yet, said experts as India confirms its first two deaths due to the influenza virus.

9. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier expressed concern over the overuse of antibiotics as the number of cases of cough, cold, and fever is rising in the country.

10. Classic symptoms of this flu are acute onset high-grade fever with body ache, headache and running nose. While cough increases with a resolution of fever, the illness lasts around eight to 10 days. Occasional gastric disturbances like loose motions and vomiting were also reported among those infected.

(With inputs from PTI)