India finds a double mutant strain - should we be worried? Updated : March 24, 2021 09:40 PM IST Government says so far these mutations have been found in about 15-20 percent of samples and does not match with the earlier mutant strains. Authorities said this "double mutant" strain was found in 206 positive samples tested in Maharashtra and 9 samples tested in Delhi. Published : March 24, 2021 09:10 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply