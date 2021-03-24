India finds a double mutant strain - should we be worried?

India has found a new "double mutant variant" of the coronavirus in certain pockets, particularly in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Authorities said this "double mutant" strain was found in 206 positive samples tested in Maharashtra and 9 samples tested in Delhi.

This new mutant variant aside, India has also found 771 cases of the UK, South African and Brazilian strain while testing over 10,700 positive samples from 18 states. Health authorities asserted that there is no evidence to link the new strain to rise in cases just yet.

What is a double mutant strain and should we be worried?

To put it simply - a virus normally uses different channels to enter and infect the healthy cell, like through the Spike protein or S protein and the other is through Ace 2 receptors. Over time, RNA viruses like the Sars-Cov2, through a natural mutation process, change one or the other channels to escape the body's immune response.

So far in Sars-Cov2 virus, mutations been observed in either one of the two channels. However, the strains found in the samples in Maharashtra have mutations in both the Spike protein and Ace 2 receptors.

Government statement said, "The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations."

Double mutations are crucial to follow as these provide the virus an escape from the immune response and at the same time increases infectivity. Government says so far these mutations have been found in about 15-20 percent of samples and does not match with the earlier mutant strains.

In Nagpur, a region that has seen a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in last few weeks, nearly 20 percent COVID positive samples were sequenced to this double mutant strain. Hence, the government has listed this as a 'Variant of Concern' and is increasing surveillance & investigation.

However, Indian Sars-Cov-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), the body conducting these genome sequencing, says so far current number of these variant cases are not sufficient to provide an evidence that there is a direct linkage of these double mutant strains to the COVID surge.

Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control said, "Cities that had a large pool of susceptible population is the one seeing a rise in cases when exposed to the virus. The wards that were least affected in the last surge is seeing rise in cases in Nagpur and hence, cannot be directly linked to the double mutant strains."

Further investigation is however warranted and INSACOG, the group of 10 national laboratories that was established by ministry of health and family welfare, is expanding genomic sequencing of samples.

Other mutations found?

Of the 771 samples tested for mutant strains, 736 samples were positive for the UK strain, 34 for the South African lineage and 1 sample was found positive for the Brazilian strain -- the three strains that have been put in the category of 'Variants of Concern' by the World Health Organisation.

Scientists tracking COIVD-19 said the recent outbreaks do seem to be linked with one of the variant of concern, if not for the double mutant variant. However, the government in its statement has said, "Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish or direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states."

Apart from the critical variants of concern, the Indian genomic sequencing has also shown some other mutations that the government has identified as "Variant of Interest," where more investigation is needed.