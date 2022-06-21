India reported 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Tuesday. Today's cases were 22.36 percent lower than that recorded the previous day. With fresh cases, the overall caseload has mounted to 4,33,09,473. The country had crossed the 12,000-mark on June 16 and the 13,000-mark on June 18.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi continue to be the top contributors to India's COVID-19 tally. Kerala reported the maximum COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 2,786 infections. This was followed by Maharashtra with 2,354 COVID-19 cases and Delhi with 1,060 cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw a drop of 37 percent in COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day with 1,310 fresh infections, the city civic body said in the bulletin on Monday. This was for the first time after June 15 that Mumbai saw less than 2,000 daily cases.

As of Tuesday, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 percent, the ministry said. Delhi's positivity rate rose to 10.09 percent in the last 24 hours. Besides, India's active caseload rose by 2,613 to 79,313 in the last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload comprises 0.18 percent of the total infections, the ministry said.

Of the total 5,24,890 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,888 were from Maharashtra, 69,889 from Kerala, 40,113 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,238 from Delhi, 23,527 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,209 from West Bengal. News agency PTI reported that the health ministry had earlier stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

So far, 196.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year. The 17 new fatalities include six from Delhi, five from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.