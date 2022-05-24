India saw daily spike of 1,675 fresh COVID-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Tuesday. This is the first time in six days the country reported less than 2,000 cases. Last week, on May 17, as many as 1,579 infections were reported in the country.

While daily COVID-19 cases fell, the active caseload witnessed a surge after 15 days. As per the Union health ministry's data, the total number of active cases rose by nine to 14,841 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, no death from the infection was reported in any state or Union territory in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported 31 backlog death, which pushed the nationwide toll due to the infection to 5,24,490.

Of the new 1,675 new COVID -19 cases , the maximum was reported in Kerala with 482 cases, followed by Delhi with 268 cases and Maharashtra with 208.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,00,737, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent.

Also, India administered 13,76,878 more vaccines in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccinations in the country to 1,92,52,70,955. Over 51,000 of the 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, while 4.82 lakh received the second dose. Moreover, 2.85 lakh people received the precaution dose yesterday.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, 2021, and three crores on June 23 last year.

(With inputs from PTI)