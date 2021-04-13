India crosses 1-lakh mark in daily new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day Updated : April 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST India also reported 879 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,71,058. The second day of the 'Tika Utsav' COVID-19 vaccination drive saw more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses administered. Published : April 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply