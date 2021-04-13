India crosses 1-lakh mark in daily new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

India's daily count of coronavirus cases crossed the one-lakh mark for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, with the country reporting 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,36,89,453, including 12,64,698 or over 12.64 lakh active cases. This is the 34th day in a row, the number of active cases has risen and constitutes 9.24 percent of the total infections.

India also reported 879 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,71,058.

India state-wise coronavirus case tally

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021, and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,22,53,697, while the case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.25 percent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the second day of the 'Tika Utsav' COVID-19 vaccination drive saw more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses administered on Monday, taking the cumulative doses given in the country to 10,82,92,423 so far, the Union Health Ministry said.