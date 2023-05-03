India COVID-19 update | Mizoram reports first death in 6 months

Mizoram reported its first COVID-19 death in over six months after an elderly man died due to the virus in Aizawl. The 63-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital in the city and passed away on Monday. The last coronavirus-related death in Mizoram was reported on October 29, 2022.

India has recorded 3,720 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 44.9 million, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177.

The data, which was updated on Wednesday at 8 am, also revealed that the death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 new fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 percent, while active cases now comprise 0.09 percent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 289 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 percent. It added one more COVID-related fatality, bringing the total case count to 20,39,270 and the death toll to 26,633.

The Union Health Ministry's website shows that India has administered over 2.2 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. According to the Press Information Bureau, 2,459 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, and despite several waves, has been able to keep the spread of the virus under control. The country has been ramping up its vaccination booster drive to protect its citizens against the virus.

Mizoram reports first death in over 6 months

The state's health department announced that 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the number of active cases to 78. The total number of coronavirus infections in Mizoram has reached 2,39,086, with 727 fatalities and 2,38,281 recoveries.

With agency inputs.