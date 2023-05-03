India COVID-19 update | Mizoram reports first death in 6 months

Mizoram reported its first COVID-19 death in over six months after an elderly man died due to the virus in Aizawl. The 63-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital in the city and passed away on Monday. The last coronavirus-related death in Mizoram was reported on October 29, 2022.

India has recorded 3,720 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 44.9 million, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177.

The data, which was updated on Wednesday at 8 am, also revealed that the death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 new fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala.