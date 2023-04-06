India COVID-19 cases increase by 5,335; Delhi breaches 25% positivity rate

Delhi, on Wednesday, breached the 25 percent positivity rate threshold after recording 509 fresh COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 26.54 percent — the highest it's been in 15 months.

India on Thursday reported 5,335 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — the highest in 195 days. The active caseload in the country now stands at 25,587. Kerala and Maharashtra top the other states with 8,229 and 3,874 active cases, respectively.

The death toll has reached 5,30,929, with 13 new deaths reported. Six deaths were reported with two each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and one in Punjab and Kerala. Seven deaths were reconciled by Kerala.

The case fatality rate is at 1.19 percent and 4,41,82,538 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

The daily positivity rate is 3.32 percent, and the weekly positivity rate is 2.89 percent. Active cases now compromise 0.06 percent of total infections (4,47,39,054), while the national recovery rate is at 98.75 percent.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced that lawyers in India were free to appear virtually in court and argue cases through video conferencing given the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Health departments across the nation will conduct mock drills on April 10-11 to ensure COVID-19 preparedness, as per the Centre's directions.

Himachal Pradesh

Active cases in Himachal Pradesh on April 6 stood at 1,705 after 212 fresh active cases were added to the load in the past 24 hours.

Quoting a spurt in cases, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded places.

Delhi

Delhi, on Wednesday, breached the 25 percent positivity rate threshold after recording 509 fresh COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 26.54 percent — the highest it's been in 15 months.

However, no new fatalities were recorded and its death toll remained at 26,533. With the fresh cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 20,12,064.

Amid the rise in cases, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said all civic-run hospitals were "fully prepared" to deal with the coronavirus situation and appealed to people not to panic.

The national capital recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day rise since August 2022 — on Tuesday.

Nearly 120 of the 7,989 beds are occupied in dedicated Covid hospitals in the city, while 1,174 patients are in home isolation, the health department said. The number of active cases of the infection currently stands at 1,795, it added.

Punjab

According to a medical bulletin, Punjab recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Wednesday. Mohali reported the highest number of cases, followed by Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Pathankot.

The state's active cases of the disease increased from 396 to 437, while the positivity rate rose from 3.27 percent to 4.10 percent. The death toll has reached 20,521 in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the COVID-19 tally stands at 7,86,548.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh assured that the department is prepared to handle the rise in cases and advised people to wear masks and get tested if experiencing cough and fever symptoms.

With agency inputs.