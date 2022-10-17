    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India COVID vaccination programme is still not over

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    The report further emphasised that the country doesn't require more procurement of doses for the time being. Since the vaccination program began, the union government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

    India has already administered more than 200 crore vaccine (first, second and precautionary) doses but the vaccination programme isn't over yet.
    "The government's COVID vaccination programme is in its final stages, but it's still not over, approx three crore COVID-19 doses are still available with the government at the different centres and the stock is sufficient for a few months", ANI quoted health officials. Adding that the further decision will also depend on the Covid19 cases.
    The report further emphasised that the country doesn't require more procurement of doses for the time being. Since the vaccination program began, the union government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.
    The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 last year and was ramped up through the availability of more vaccines and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
    According to the Health Ministry, a total of 219.32 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16 last year and on March 16 this year for the age group 12-14 years. The Government has reiterated its commitment to accelerating the pace of the vaccination on many occasions.
    With input from agencies
