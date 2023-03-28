Doctors have urged residents to take precautions and wear masks. Some experts said there's no need to panic and people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots if they have not already.

Delhi recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 percent on Monday, according to data shared by the health department. The city had logged 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday and 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday. It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

The city had logged cases in three-digit figures last October.

COVID-19 positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested In other words, "it is the number of positive diagnostic tests in a given day divided by the total number of diagnostic tests performed that day".

DR NK Gupta of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital urged residents to take precautions amid the spike in COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital.

Mask up!

With fluctuations in the number of COVID-19 cases, Dr Gupta urged residents to take precautions and said "mask must be part of our culture". Meanwhile, some experts said there's no need to panic and people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots if they have not already.

Why the sudden spike in COVID case?

Medical experts said the gradual increase in cases might be because of the new XBB.1.16 variant. They were also quoted by PTI as saying that this rise could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for COVID as a precaution when they get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related ailments.

Doctor Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist, Public Policy and Health Systems Expert, said on Monday that one should be prepared for the rise and fall in the cases.

"When cases rise, it is logical that government takes notice and starts doing mock drills. But for individuals, it is not a reason to be worried, unless there is a rise in the hospitalisation, which doesn’t seem to be the scenario," he further added.

How prepared is Delhi?

Gupta told ANI that Safdarjung hospital is prepared with over 200 beds for the COVID category. "Forty-seven of the 7,985 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, while 381 patients are in home isolation," the health department data had said in an update on Sunday.

Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh COVID cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

On Monday, the Centre reviewed with states and Union territories the preparedness for pandemic management and the progress of vaccination. Urging people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stressed the need to increase the administration of precautionary doses, especially in the vulnerable population group.

What's the status in other states?

After the review meeting on Monday, the health ministry said India has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases with average daily cases rising to 966 in the week ending March 23, from 313 average daily cases in the week ending March 3, 2023; and weekly positivity going up to 1.08 percent during the same time.

The weekly positivity in Maharashtra has gone up to 4.58 percent as on March 24 from 0.54 per cent in the week ending March 3, the health ministry's statement said on Monday.

In Gujarat, it has increased to 2.17 percent from 0.07 per cent.

In Kerala, the weekly positivity rate shot up to 4.51 from 1.47 percent.

Karnataka witnessed the average weekly positivity rise up to 3.05 percent from 1.65 percent.

Delhi has seen the weekly positivity rate rise to 4.25 percent from 0.53 percent.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed weekly positivity increase to 7.48 percent from 1.92 percent.

In Rajasthan, it increased from 0.12 percent to 1.62 percent.

Tamil Nadu reported an increase in weekly positivity from 0.46 percent to 2.40 percent in the same time period.

Twenty-two states and UTs are reporting an average daily TPM (tests per million) less than the national average. It was also pointed out that 24 districts in India are reporting more than 10 percent weekly positivity in the week ending March 24, while 43 districts are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5-10 percent in the same time period.