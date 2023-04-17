India records over 9,000 COVID cases, 27 more deaths reported

The COVID-19 daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 percent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 percent.

India recorded 9,111 new COVID-19 cases, while active cases jumped to 60,313 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of health and Family Welfare early Monday. With fresh infections, the COVID case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226). Meanwhile, 27 more deaths due to the infection were reported, taking the toll to 5,31,141.

While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were reported from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am said.

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 percent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 percent. The active cases now comprise 0.13 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.