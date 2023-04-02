India records over 3,800 COVID cases, highest one-day spike this year

COVID-19 in India | The death toll due to the infection climbed to 5,30,881 with four more deaths in the last 24 hours

India recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 COVID-19 cases — the biggest in nearly six months (184 days) — the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). Meanwhile, the number of active cases mounted to 18,389 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released on Sunday.

The death toll due to the infection climbed to 5,30,881 with four more deaths in the last 24 hours. One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 percent, according to the health ministry.

While the daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 percent, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent on Sunday.

(Credit: Union health ministry/Twitter)

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.