India records over 3,800 COVID cases, highest one-day spike this year

COVID-19 in India | The death toll due to the infection climbed to 5,30,881 with four more deaths in the last 24 hours
India recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 COVID-19 cases — the biggest in nearly six months (184 days) — the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). Meanwhile, the number of active cases mounted to 18,389 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released on Sunday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Bottomline | SEBI ticks the right boxes, but…
Apr 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The death toll due to the infection climbed to 5,30,881 with four more deaths in the last 24 hours. One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.
At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 percent, according to the health ministry.
While the daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 percent, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent on Sunday.
(Credit: Union health ministry/Twitter)
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
First Published: Apr 2, 2023 10:49 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!