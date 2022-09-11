Coronavirus in India: New cases in 24 hours stay above 5,000 for 5th straight day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini COVID-19 cases in India: The daily addition in coronavirus infections stood above 5,000 for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, according to health ministry data.

India recorded 5,076 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a Health Ministry update on Sunday. With this, the daily addition in coronavirus infections — though down 8.6 percent compared to the previous day — remained above 5,000 for the fifth day in a row.

Date New cases in 24 hours Sept 11 5,076 Sept 10 5,554 Sept 9 6,093 Sept 8 6,395 Sept 7 5,379 Sept 6 4,417 (Source: Health ministry)

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 4.4 crore, with 47,945 active cases. Active cases constituted 0.11 percent of the country's total cases, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.58 percent and the weekly rate at 1.72 percent, the ministry said.

In a separate update, the ministry said India administered 17,81,723 vaccines in 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.95 crore (2,14,95,36,744) as of 7 am on Sunday, it said.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," according to an official statement.

The recovery rate of the country stood at 98.71 percent, with 5,970 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Here are some of the numbers recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry updates:

Particular Tally (24 hours) New cases 5,076 Recoveries 5,970 Tests conducted 3,20,784 Doses administered 17,81,723

The cumulative tally of recoveries since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 4.4 crore.

India has so far conducted more than 88.9 crore cumulative tests. The country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 , 2021.

Total infections in the country crossed four crore on January 25 this year. In 2021, they had reached three crore on June 23 and two crore on May 4, and one crore the in 2020 on December 19.

(With agency inputs)