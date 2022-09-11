    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    healthcare News

    Coronavirus in India: New cases in 24 hours stay above 5,000 for 5th straight day
    COVID-19 cases in India: The daily addition in coronavirus infections stood above 5,000 for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, according to health ministry data. 

    India recorded 5,076 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a Health Ministry update on Sunday. With this, the daily addition in coronavirus infections — though down 8.6 percent compared to the previous day — remained above 5,000 for the fifth day in a row.
    DateNew cases in 24 hours
    Sept 115,076
    Sept 105,554
    Sept 96,093
    Sept 86,395
    Sept 75,379
    Sept 64,417
    (Source: Health ministry)
    The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 4.4 crore, with 47,945 active cases. Active cases constituted 0.11 percent of the country's total cases, it said.
    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.58 percent and the weekly rate at 1.72 percent, the ministry said.
    In a separate update, the ministry said India administered 17,81,723 vaccines in 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.95 crore (2,14,95,36,744) as of 7 am on Sunday, it said.
    "The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," according to an official statement.
    The recovery rate of the country stood at 98.71 percent, with 5,970 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.
    Here are some of the numbers recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry updates:
    ParticularTally (24 hours)
    New cases5,076
    Recoveries5,970
    Tests conducted3,20,784
    Doses administered17,81,723
    The cumulative tally of recoveries since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 4.4 crore.
    India has so far conducted more than 88.9 crore cumulative tests. The country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.
    Total infections in the country crossed four crore on January 25 this year. In 2021, they had reached three crore on June 23 and two crore on May 4, and one crore the in 2020 on December 19.
    (With agency inputs)
