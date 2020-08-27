Healthcare India COVID-19 vaccine trial: Vital signs of volunteers normal, says doctor Updated : August 27, 2020 11:36 AM IST After the vaccine was administered on Wednesday, both the volunteers were observed for 30 minutes and later allowed to go home, he said. The vaccine dose will be repeated on both the volunteers after one month, the hospital's medical director Dr Sanjay Lalwani said on Wednesday. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply