India's COVID-19 vaccine century result of 'sabka saath, sabka prayas', says PM Narendra Modi

India achieved the milestone in 278 days as the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16. According to Co-WIN portal data, over 71 crore vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the vaccine century is the result of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas". The government that there was no VIP culture to overpower the vaccination program, Modi said.

Modi was addressing the nation a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the 100 crore mark in India. He congratulated the nation on achieving the milestone, saying the drive began with the message "sabko vaccine, muft vaccine" (vaccine for all, vaccine for free).

Modi said that 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number. "It's a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals."

