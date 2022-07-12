India saw a 18.4 percent drop in new COVID-19 cases with 13,615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The country witnessed 16,678 new cases a day earlier.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the overall caseload has now mounted to 4,36,52,944. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 2,532 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,448 cases and West Bengal with 1,915 cases.

20 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala and West Bengal reporting 3 deaths each whereas Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan reporting 2 deaths each. Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Sikkim have reported one death.

A total of 5,25,474 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,978 from Maharashtra, 70,153 from Kerala, 40,124 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu and 26,284 from Delhi The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Active cases rose to 1,31,043 and comprise 0.30 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 percent. An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Presently, 20 states or UTs have reported a rise in active cases whereas 14 states or UTs have reported a fall.

The government data further revealed that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.23 percent whereas weekly positivity rate at 4.24 percent.

10.64 lakh new vaccinations were done that brings the total number to 199.01 crores. 0.35 lakh of the 18+ population received their first dose yesterday whereas 2.7 lakh second dose. 0.18 lakh of 15-18 year old received their first dose yesterday and 0.6 lakh, their second dose.