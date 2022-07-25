India's COVID-19 tally declines to 16,866, positivity rate highest in 168 days at 7%

India recorded 16,866 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours, less than 3,400 cases or 16.83 percent lower than Sunday. The total count of infections stood at 4,39,05,621. The active cases dropped to 1,50,877 with a decline of 1323 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Statewise - Kerala reported 2021 new cases, followed by Maharashtra at 2015, Tamil Nadu at 1945, West Bengal at 1817. Twenty-one states and union territories (UTs) reported a rise in active cases, while 14 states and UTs have reported a fall in active cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Kerala reported 13 new deaths (all backlog), six each by West Bengal, Maharashtra, and four by Punjab. Delhi and Sikkim reported two fatalities, while one death was reported each by Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala and West Bengal reported seven deaths each, followed by Maharashtra at five, and Himachal Pradesh - four. Two deaths each was recorded by Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and one each by Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, and Tripura. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7 percent, the highest in 168 days and the weekly positivity rate at 4.49 percent, according to the ministry. The daily test positivity rate was the highest in Mizoram at 57.14 percent, followed by Nagaland 21.28 percent, and Meghalaya 21.20 percent, the ministry said.