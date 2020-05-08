  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India COVID-19 patients: 3.2% on oxygen support, 1.1% on ventilators, 4.7% in ICUs

Updated : May 08, 2020 07:01 PM IST

As of May 1, India had 19,398 ventilators available in the country against a demand of 75,000 ventilators.
In oxygen segment, as of May 1, India had a total manufacturing capacity of 6,400 MTs of oxygen, out of 1,000 MT is used for medical oxygen.
India COVID-19 patients: 3.2% on oxygen support, 1.1% on ventilators, 4.7% in ICUs

You May Also Like

Apple takes 62.7% share of India premium market in Q1 2020

Apple takes 62.7% share of India premium market in Q1 2020

India COVID-19 patients: 3.2% on oxygen support, 1.1% on ventilators, 4.7% in ICUs

India COVID-19 patients: 3.2% on oxygen support, 1.1% on ventilators, 4.7% in ICUs

CBSE pending exams for Class 10, 12  to be held from July 1 to 15, says HRD ministry

CBSE pending exams for Class 10, 12  to be held from July 1 to 15, says HRD ministry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement