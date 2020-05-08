India COVID-19 patients: 3.2% on oxygen support, 1.1% on ventilators, 4.7% in ICUs

Nearly 3.2 percent COVID-19 patients hospitalised in India are on oxygen support and 1.1 percent are on ventilators, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. The information was shared by Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the ministry of health and family welfare.

"Out of the cases under active medical supervision, 3.2 percent are on oxygen support, 4.7 percent are in ICU support and 1.1 percent are on ventilator support," Agrawal said. It is important to note that as of now, 37,916 patients are hospitalised or under active medical supervision.

As of May 1, India had 19,398 ventilators available in the country against a demand of 75,000 ventilators. The country has placed orders for 60,884 ventilators as of May 1, out of which order for 59,884 ventilators has been placed with domestic manufacturers such as 30,000 with BEL and Skanray, 10,000 with Maruti Suzuki and AgVa and 13,500 with AP Medtech zone.

In oxygen segment, as of May 1, India had a total manufacturing capacity of 6,400 MTs of oxygen, out of 1,000 MT is used for medical oxygen. The country has five big and 600 small manufacturers of oxygen and 409 hospitals in the country have their own oxygen generation. As many as 1,050 cryogenic tankers were available as of May 1.

As far as oxygen cylinders are concerned, as of May 1, the country had 4.38 lakh medical oxygen cylinders available for supply. Order for around 1,03,000 oxygen cylinders has also been placed and order has been placed to convert 60,000 industrial oxygen cylinders into medical oxygen cylinders.

"More than 5 lakh industrial oxygen cylinders identified for conversion if required," the government had said on May 1.

India has reported a total of 56, 342 cases of COVID-19 as of 8:00 am of May 8. Out of the total reported cases, 16,540 patients have been discharged and 37,916 cases are under active medical supervision, Agarwal added.

In the last 24 hours, India has added 3,390 new cases of novel coronavirus and 1,273 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. With 16,540 patients now discharged, the current recovery rate stands at 29.36 percent and is increasing day by day. This indicates that nearly one out of three hospitalised COVID-19 patients has been discharged, Agarwal said.

So far, no COVID-19 case has been reported in 216 districts. In addition, 42 districts have not reported any fresh cases in last 28 days, no fresh cases have been seen in last 21 days in 29 districts, 36 districts have not reported any fresh cases in last 14 days and no new case has been reported in last seven days in 46 districts, the health ministry said.