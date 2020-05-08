Healthcare India COVID-19 patients: 3.2% on oxygen support, 1.1% on ventilators, 4.7% in ICUs Updated : May 08, 2020 07:01 PM IST As of May 1, India had 19,398 ventilators available in the country against a demand of 75,000 ventilators. In oxygen segment, as of May 1, India had a total manufacturing capacity of 6,400 MTs of oxygen, out of 1,000 MT is used for medical oxygen. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365