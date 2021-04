India has reported over 2.17 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the highest-ever single-day spike. With a record 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry, India has reported over 2 lakh daily cases for the second straight day.

The total number of cases stands at 1,42,91,917. The active cases are 15,69,743, the highest ever since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,25,47,866, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.22 percent, the data stated

As per the ministry, 1,185 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,74,308. It is the biggest single-day increase in fatalities in seven months.

According to the ICMR, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested up to April 15 with 14,73,210 samples being tested on Thursday. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.