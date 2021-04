India is possibly on the way to become the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, Time reported. Experts observed that the real number of COVID-19 cases in the country could be higher than the reported figures as 'testing is low'.

India is now the second country in the world behind the US with the highest number of coronavirus cases, according to the latest data. The US tops the list with a total of 3.11 crore cases, while India has over 1.42 crore confirmed cases.

India reported 2.17 lakh new cases on April 15, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the last 24 hours 1,185 people had succumbed to the virus, which was the highest single day death toll since September 2020, according to government data.

Multiple studies reported that India has the most infections in the world, Time quoted Ramanan Laxminarayan, Director of Washington-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy as saying. As per estimates by Laxminarayan, the real number of COVID-19 infections to date in India could be somewhere around 400 million, more than the entire population of the US. "The reason [for the low numbers] is that testing is way below as compared to India's population of 1.3 billion," Laxminarayan said.

According to the ICMR data, over 26.34 crore samples were tested until April 15.

As per latest available data, total of 11.72 crore doses of vaccine were administered and 1.48 crore people have been fully vaccinated in the country. The Indian government recently approved Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use in the country, along with the two existing vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. The government also announced plans to issue import licences within three days for foreign vaccines, to accelerate the vaccination drive in the country.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released the list of top 20 states and Union Territories on the basis of the confirmed COVID-19 cases o Thursday. Maharashtra topped the list among the states followed by Kerala. Delhi remains the worst affected among metro cities of the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 36.39 lakh cases as on April 16, according to the latest Central government data. The total number of cases in Delhi reached 7.84 lakhs in the last 24 hours. Several state governments are imposing new restrictions to break the spiraling chain of infection.

The Maharashtra government has imposed section 144 CrPC banning the gathering of more than five people at one place with effect from 8 pm on April 14 to 7 am on May 1. During the curfew restrictions, no individual will be allowed to go out of home without a valid reason. The Delhi government also imposed a weekend curfew, apart from the existing night curfew, with be in place from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.