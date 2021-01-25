Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tata in talks with Modern to launch a vaccine in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: France probably needs new lockdown as early as February, says top adviser

France probably needs to move into a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the virus, the government's top medical adviser on COVID-19 policy said on Sunday. French school children have two weeks off in February, but the entire month is a holiday month as three different zones stagger the start of their holidays by one week, with the first starting on Feb. 6. The government will meet on Wednesday to decide whether it needs to take extra measures. On Jan. 16, France brought forward the start of a nightly curfew to 1800 CET for at least two weeks in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus, but since then the average number of new infections has increased from 18,000 per day to more than 20,000.