Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tata in talks with Modern to launch a vaccine in India

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 tally of active cases fell to 1,84,182 on January 25. With 12,921 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,68,356, while the recoveries surged to 1,03,30,084, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.Till Jan 24, over 1.6 million healthcare workers across India were inoculated, while govt is planning to inoculate over 30 crore high-risk groups, including healthcare and frontline workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities by July 2021.
Jan 25, 2021
12:46
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's health system didn't collapse during pandemic, says Kejriwal
Delhi faced an extreme level of the coronavirus pandemic, but its health system did not collapse due to "reforms" in recent years and better management, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. In many developed countries and cities like New York, the health infrastructure collapsed, but measures like home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi, according to Kejriwal. Over 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation that was started first in Delhi, where the first plasma bank in the world opened. So far, 4,929 people have received plasma therapy, Kejriwal said at a Republic Day function. The chief minister said despite drying up of tax revenue due to the pandemic, the AAP government managed to pay salaries to its employees and continue its flagship schemes, including free power and electricity supply.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
12:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 case in months, sparking Australia travel halt
New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative. The woman, who returned to New Zealand on Dec. 30, had tested positive for the South African strain of the virus after leaving a two-week mandatory quarantine where she had twice tested negative, COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said. No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility. New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission in November, according to the Health Ministry website. A tough lockdown and geographical isolation helped the country of 5 million virtually eliminate the novel coronavirus within its borders.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
11:52
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Japan likely to hit COVID-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics
Japan is likely to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 through mass inoculations only months after the planned Tokyo Olympics, even though it has locked in the biggest quantity of vaccines in Asia, according to a London-based forecaster. That would be a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who has pledged to have enough shots for the populace by the middle of 2021, as it trails most major economies in starting COVID-19 inoculations. Experts told Reuters that the chances are slim. Japan is dependent on US for vaccines, and at the moment it is not very likely they will get large quantities of vaccines, they added. Japan will reach a 75 percent inoculation rate (a benchmark for herd immunity), by October — two months after the close of Summer Games. Japan has arranged to buy 314 million doses from Pfizer, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, and that would be more than enough for its population of 126 million. But problems seen in vaccine rollouts elsewhere stir doubt that Japan will get those supplies on time.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
11:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus
Chinese state media have played up questions about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and whether it could be lethal to the very old. A government spokesperson suggests the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab. As the ruling Communist Party faces growing questioning about China's vaccines and renewed criticism of its early COVID response, it is hitting back by encouraging fringe theories that some experts say could cause harm. State media and officials are sowing doubts about Western vaccines and the origin of the coronavirus in an apparent bid to deflect the attacks. Both issues are in the spotlight because of the ongoing rollout of vaccines globally and the recent arrival of a WHO team in Wuhan, China, to investigate the origins of the virus. Inflaming doubts and spreading conspiracy theories might add to public health risks as governments try to dispel unease about vaccines, experts said.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
11:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Puducherry logs 18 new COVID cases
Puducherry added 18 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 38,878 while no fresh fatality was reported from the union territory during the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions - Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The 18 new cases were spread over Puducherry (15), Mahe (two) and Yanam (one) while the Karaikal region did not report any fresh infection, he said. The 18 cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,433 samples. With no fresh fatality being reported, the toll remained at 645. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.62 percent respectively.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Zydus Cadila says 'positive results' from phase 2 studies of COVID-19 drug
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received positive results from phase 2(b) studies of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients conducted in Mexico. In June 2020, Zydus Cadila had received approval from Mexico's regulatory authority Cofepris to test one of its lead research candidate Desidustat in the management of COVID-19. Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 463 apiece on the BSE.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:39
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Devotees to be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing COVID negative RT-PCR report
Uttarakhand: Devotees to be allowed at Kumbh Mela only after producing COVID negative RT-PCR report, issued not later than 72 hrs. They'll have to download Aarogya Setu app. People over 65 yrs of age, the ailing, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age advised not to come
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Trump's virus adviser says some saw it as 'hoax'
Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president parallel streams of data that conflicted with hers. Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information. Birx said she would see Trump presenting graphs that I never made and that someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president. She added that in the White House, There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax. Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Italy to take legal action on COVID vaccine delays to get doses
Italy will take legal action and step up pressure in Brussels against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines with a view to securing agreed supplies, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday. The aim was to get the companies to meet the vaccine volumes they had promised and not to seek compensation, Di Maio said on RAI state television. "This is a European contract that Pfizer and AstraZeneca are not respecting and so for this reason we will take legal action... We are working so our vaccine plan programme does not change," he said. Pfizer said last week it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca said initial deliveries to the region will fall short because of a production problem.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:34
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: France probably needs new lockdown as early as February, says top adviser
France probably needs to move into a third lockdown, perhaps as early as the February school holidays, because of the circulation of new variants of the virus, the government's top medical adviser on COVID-19 policy said on Sunday. French school children have two weeks off in February, but the entire month is a holiday month as three different zones stagger the start of their holidays by one week, with the first starting on Feb. 6. The government will meet on Wednesday to decide whether it needs to take extra measures. On Jan. 16, France brought forward the start of a nightly curfew to 1800 CET for at least two weeks in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus, but since then the average number of new infections has increased from 18,000 per day to more than 20,000.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:31
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US to escalate surveillance, study of coronavirus variants
The US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping up its efforts to track coronavirus mutations to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines and treatments stay ahead of new variants of the disease until collective immunity is achieved, the CDC chief said on Sunday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke about implications posed by the rapidly evolving virus during a Fox News Sunday interview as the number of Americans known to have been infected neared 25 million, with more than 417,000 dead, just over a year after the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was documented. Walensky, who took over as CDC director last Wednesday, the day President Joe Biden was sworn in, also said the greatest immediate culprit for sluggish vaccine distribution is a supply crunch worsened by inventory confusion inherited from the Trump administration.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall for second session as COVID-19 lockdown concerns cast pall over demand prospects
Oil prices slipped for a second straight session on Monday as renewed COVID-19 lockdowns raised fresh concerns about global fuel demand. Brent crude futures for March fell 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $55.26 a barrel by 0158 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for March was at $52.19 a barrel, down 8 cents, or 0.2 percent. China reported a climb in new COVID-19 cases on Monday, casting a pall over demand prospects in the world's largest energy consumer, the main pillar of strength for global oil consumption. Read MORE.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply
Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZeneca's international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned. The country's medical regulator was one of the first in the world to complete a comprehensive approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, noting it was a year since the first local coronavirus case was detected. Vaccination of priority groups with the Pfizer vaccine is expected to begin in late February, at 80,000 doses per week, Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. Pfizer had told the Australian government it anticipated continuous supply but would provide global production guidance "in mid-February for March and beyond on a weekly basis," he said.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea reports 437 new COVID cases
South Korea has reported another new 437 infections of the coronavirus as officials raised alarm over an outbreak at a missionary training school. Around 130 students and teachers were found infected so far at the church-run academy in the central city of Daejeon. Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting called for health officials to deal swiftly with the outbreak at the Daejeon school and prevent transmissions from spreading further. South Korea throughout the pandemic has repeatedly seen huge infection clusters emerge from religious groups, including more than 5,000 infections tied to the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus that drove a major outbreak in the southeastern region in spring last year.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India, reports
Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday. Tata could team up with the India's Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine candidate in India, the report cited officials familiar with the matter. The Indian government this month gave emergency-use approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:24
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: U.S. coronavirus cases top 25 million
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Sunday, a Reuters tally showed, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally. The United States has administered at least 21.8 million doses of COVID vaccines, to about 6% of its population. The two vaccines currently approved also require a second dose. The number of new infections is slowing after a surge following Thanksgiving and year-end holidays, with about 25% of the total U.S. COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 30 days. U.S. deaths have also soared this year as more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the last 25 days, taking the toll to more than 417,000 and predicted to surpass 500,000 by February. The number of hospitalized patients has fallen in the past 10 days and last Thursday dropped below 120,000 for the first time since Dec. 27. But some health officials are concerned the current vaccines may not work well against the South African variant of the virus, which is why Biden administration has imposed travel bans to South Africa.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the country's deadliest week yet in the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed the health system of the Mexican capital to its limits. The 67-year-old president, who was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, said in a tweet that his symptoms were light and he was receiving treatment. "As always, I am optimistic," said Lopez Obrador, who has resisted wearing a face mask in public since the virus reached Mexico over 10 months ago. The president, who is back in Mexico City after a three-day visit to parts of northern and central Mexico, said he would continue working, and still planned to take part in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Additions to total cases at 13,203 against recoveries of 13,298. Recovery rate remains at 96.83%, positivity at 1.73% & mortality at 1.44%
#COVID19 India Updates | Additions to total cases at 13,203 against recoveries of 13,298. Recovery rate remains at 96.83%, positivity at 1.73% & mortality at 1.44% pic.twitter.com/0FMrhfwwDS
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new COVID-19 variant
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, a senior U.S. public health official told Reuters. Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders. Read more HERE.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Home health care services on rise in pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has not only forced many professionals to work from home, but also pushed people suffering from various ailments to opt for home health care services instead of going to hospitals for treatment. This is just a beginning and the home health care system has a lot to offer in future, say experts. Patients who have to undergo dialysis, physiotherapy and chemotherapy are preferring health care services at home and many are also taking telemedicine consultations, they say. Talking to PTI, Dr Avinash Ignatius, a nephrologist and transplant physician at a well-known Pune-based hospital, said those suffering from kidney-related problems now have an option of "peritoneal dialysis" which can be done at home. "In this case, a hemodialysis machine along with all support systems is installed at home. A dialysis technician goes there and does the patient's dialysis," he said. He said tele-consultation with doctors is also picking up among those suffering from chronic kidney ailments.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane records 318 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 318 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,51,959, an official said on Monday. Five more people have also succumbed to the disease, raising the COVID-19 toll in the district to 6,114, he said. At present, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, he said. So far, 2,42,349 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.19 percent. As of now, there are 3,496 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has reached 45,023, while the death toll is 1,196, an official from the district administration said.
Share:
Jan 25, 2021
10:08
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the world. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.