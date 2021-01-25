  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 29 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tata in talks with Modern to launch a vaccine in India

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 25, 2021 12:43 PM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India's COVID-19 tally of active cases fell to 1,84,182 on January 25. With 12,921 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,68,356, while the recoveries surged to 1,03,30,084, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.Till Jan 24, over 1.6 million healthcare workers across India were inoculated, while govt is planning to inoculate over 30 crore high-risk groups, including healthcare and frontline workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities by July 2021.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement