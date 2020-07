India's coronavirus or COVID-19 count on Sunday rose by 48,661 cases, taking the overall tally near the 14-lakh mark at 13,85, 522. This is the fourth consecutive day, India has recorded more than 45,000 cases. The death toll rose by 705 new fatalities in the last 24 hours to an overall tally of 32,063. The number of active cases stands at 4,67,882, rising by 11,811, which is the lowest single-day rise in the last four days. The recoveries saw the biggest single day-rise at 36,145 to a total tally of 8,85,576. The recovery rate nears 64 percent, which is the highest so far since the pandemic began. The death rate slips to 2.31 percent.

India COVID-19 samples test update: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi COVID tally mounts to over 1.29 L, death count 3,806; CM says active cases spot improved: The COVID-19 tally in the national capital on Saturday mounted to over 1.29 lakh and the death toll climbed to 3,806, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that Delhi now stands at the eighth spot in the country in terms of active cases. The national capital recorded 1,142 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's tally to over 1.29 lakh, according to a health bulletin.

Government receives 2.6 lakh applications for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme so far: The government has received 2.6 lakh applications for loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme and has disbursed loans to more than 5,500 applicants so far. Also, over 64,000 applications have been sanctioned, an official release said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of the PM-SVANidhi Scheme of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs under which it will provide microloans up to Rs 10,000 to street vendors.

Ambulance driver 'demands Rs 9,200' from COVID-19 patients for 6-km journey to hospital: An ambulance driver allegedly forced two boys, who are COVID positive, and their mother to get off the vehicle as they could not pay the exorbitant fare he demanded for a six-km journey between two hospitals in the city. However, after the intervention of doctors, the driver settled for Rs 2,000, the father of the boys said.

Australia reports surge in daily new cases, record fatalities: Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 459 cases of the new coronavirus, the second-highest daily total and up from 357 cases the previous day, the state's leader said on Sunday. Premier Daniel Andrews also told a press briefing that Victoria had reported 10 fatalities in the past 24 hours, Australia's highest ever daily.

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang: China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday. Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National HealthCommission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases. China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Kerala fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment, lays down norms: The Kerala government on Saturday issued an order fixing rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and laying down guidelines in this regard. As per the order, the general ward rates would be Rs 2,300 per day while the high dependency unit (HDU) would cost Rs 3,300. The ICU rates would be Rs 6,500 but with ventilator, it would be Rs 11,500. The RTPCRtest would cost Rs 2,750, antigen test Rs 625, expert NAT Rs 3,000, Truenat step-one and step-two tests Rs 1,500 each.

UK puts Spain back on unsafe country list for COVID-19: Britain is advising people not to travel to Spain and has removed the country from the list of safe places to visit following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Department for Transport issued a statement late Saturday warning that as of midnight, anyone returning from vacation in Spain would have to self-isolate.

The US records 68,212 new coronavirus cases and 1,067 deaths in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reports, bringing the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 4,174,437, and total fatalities to 146,391.

, Johns Hopkins University reports, bringing the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 4,174,437, and total fatalities to 146,391. Of the 757 deaths reported on Saturday, 278 were from Maharashtra, 108 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 32 from Delhi, 26 from Gujarat, 14 from Jammu and Kashmir, 11 from Madhya Pradesh and eight each from Rajasthan and Telangana. Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have reported six fatalities each, followed by Punjab with five deaths, Kerala and Haryana four each, Bihar and Jharkhand three each, and Puducherry, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland one fatality each.