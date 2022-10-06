These painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs are now classified as narcotics in India — Check list here

By CNBCTV18.com

The Centre has classified several medicines, painkillers, anti-anxiety medications, and sedatives as narcotics and psychotropic substances. As part of the crackdown against substance abuse, these drugs that can cause an addiction, have been reclassified to stop their circulation.

Here’s the list of drugs that have been reclassified

Isotonitazene (Pain-relief drug)

Diphenidine (used to treat neurotoxic injuries)

Clonazolam (used to control seizures in epilepsy patients)

Diclazepam (anti-anxiety drug)

Flubromazolam (a sedative)

Why were these drugs reclassified?

"These drugs do not have much treatment value and can cause addiction. Hence, this is the right step," said a Live Mint report quoted Dr Atul Ambekar, professor at National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi, as saying.

The reclassification of these drugs in India comes after the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs placed them on the list of psychotropic substances and put them under international control.

Are there any punishments upon violation?

These medications won’t be available over the counter or in a hospital following their reclassification. As per the notification, any pharmacy selling these drugs can be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) , under which a person can be sentenced a maximum upto 20 years.

Additionally, the Indian Drugs Manufacturer’s Association has directed its member companies to ensure compliance.

What happens next?

Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has the responsibility to examine and recommend various substances for scheduling. Once the WHO recommends, it is up to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs to accept or reject the recommendation.

“Since India follows the United Nations conventions, the government is also bringing these internationally controlled substances under the national laws,” Ambekar added.

As per a report jointly published by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS, in 2019, pharmaceutical opioids are the second most used illicit opioids in the country.