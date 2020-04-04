Healthcare
India charges one of the highest rates of duty on ventilators: WTO
Updated : April 04, 2020 03:19 PM IST
A report released by the WTO on Friday says India charges an average applied import tariff of 10 percent on ventilators and respirators, as against an global average tariff of 3.3 percent.
As many as 67 WTO members including EU, US, Republic of Korea and Switzerland provide duty free access to ventilators.
The government, which admits of acute shortage of ventilators in the country, has placed an order of 10,000 units through HLL Lifecare.