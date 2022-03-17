Dr NK Arora, head of the government panel on vaccination, said the government has allowed export of the vaccines in whatever quantities required. He said a high-level meeting was held on Wednesday to take stock of the rising Covid-19 cases globally.

India has plenty of vaccines now to vaccinate the rest of the world, Dr NK Arora, head of the government panel on vaccination, told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

Arora said Indian vaccines are very competitive and they are very good vaccines. "As I understand, the government has allowed export of the vaccines in whatever quantities required because for us, the pipeline has been drawn out and if there is additional requirement, we know there is sufficient manufacturing capacity. So Indians and India will be taken care of in any condition. But there is plenty now for us to vaccinate the rest of the world," he said, adding that the recent spurt in cases globally will increase the global demand as well.

A high-level meeting was held on Wednesday to take stock of the rising Covid-19 cases globally, Arora said.

It is a matter of concern, he said. "Fortunately, we have one of the lowest COVID-19 occurrences at the moment. But I do not know how many of us know that in the last 24 hours, South Korea added 600,000 cases. It is a small country and just imagine there is a kind of a volcano erupting there. The situation is similar in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam," he said.

Talking about China , he said although there wasn't much clarity, around 3,400 cases were reported and a population of 30 to 50 million is under complete lockdown, so it is a serious issue. "We are keeping a close watch on the occurrence and if there is a new variant which is pushing this outbreak,” he said.

Arora said the initial feedback is that the current global spike is on account of the Omicron variant.

"India went through a 12-week third wave driven by Omicron. We have to be extremely vigilant," he said, adding that they are also keeping a watch on European countries.

Arora said that with the Holi celebrations on March 17 and 18, the next two weeks are crucial for India. "We can't let our guard down," he said.

He urged all those above 60 years should get the precaution dose. He also said the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) had recommended that those children with comorbidities, which constitute around 10 to 15 percent, are at a higher risk compared to their peer group and they should receive the vaccine. "The vaccination for 12 to 14 years , which opened up yesterday, received a good response. Within 24 hours, over four lakh children took the vaccine," he said, adding that 82% adults had taken two doses, so far.

Arora said we have to strengthen our health system.