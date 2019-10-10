India biggest success story among malaria-endemic countries

India has been the biggest success story amongst malaria endemic countries in the world in bringing down malaria cases and deaths, which have declined by 49.09 percent and 50.52 percent in 2017, respectively, as compared to 2013.

This was apprised to the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a briefing on the progress under the National Health Mission (NHM) and decisions of the Empowered Programme Committee and Mission Steering Group of the NHM.

Apart from the success in controlling malaria, there has been an acceleration in the decline of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), and Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) since the launch of the NRHM/NHM. At the current rate of decline, India should able to reach its SDG target much before the due year of 2030.

As per the progress report, the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) has been significantly strengthened and intensified. Due to the intensified efforts, there is 16 percent jump in identification of new cases in one year. Universal drug-sensitive cases also increased by 54 percent.

In 2018, Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive was conducted in 17 additional states, thereby covering 30.50 crore children till March 2019.

In 2018-19, 52,744 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres were approved against which 17,149 HWCs were operationalized against the target of 15,000. A total of 1.81 lakh health workers which included ASHAs, MPHWs, Staff Nurses and PHC-MOs were trained on NCDs during 2018-19. The states have initiated activities to operationalise the HWCs.

During 2018-19, rotavirus vaccine (RVV) was introduced in an additional two states. By now, all the states/UTs are covered with RVV.