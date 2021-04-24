India begins import of oxygen concentrators and tankers on a war footing

India on Friday reported over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, the highest in the world. As India witnesses an unprecedented surge in active cases, the country's medical infrastructure has come under severe strain.

Shortage of oxygen is the biggest problem that Indian hospitals are facing at the moment and some have stopped admitting patients due to acute shortage of oxygen.

In order to address India's unprecedented health crisis, the government is now looking at importing oxygen tankers and oxygen concentrators on a war footing. Owing to shortage of oxygen cylinders, country is looking at importing both small and large capacity oxygen concentrators.

The central government's empowered group, comprising of officials from across ministries is coordinating efforts to airlift oxygen containers from abroad.

"We are looking at importing oxygen concentrators and containers from Germany, Singapore, UAE, Russia, UK, US and EU countries. We are procuring concentrators and tankers both commercially and are accepting donations as well," said an official requesting anonymity.

Indian missions abroad are closely involved in augmenting India's oxygen supplies. PSU's and private companies are also procuring tankers directly from global suppliers. The Indian Air Force has deployed C-17's and IL-76 aircrafts to airlift oxygen tankers.

Several nations have offered to help India during this medical crisis. "We are looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India, possibly with ventilators. Thanks to the ventilator challenge, the huge efforts of British manufacturers, we're better able now to deliver ventilators to other countries. But also possibly with therapeutics, dexamethasone, other things, we'll look at what we can do to help," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. Narendra Modi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge."

Russia has also offered 300,000 Remdesivir injections per week and expressed its intent to ship oxygen to India, source in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Officials also told CNBC-TV18 that several global associations, NGO's and even NRI's have offered to donate concentrators, tankers and medicines to India.

