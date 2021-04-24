India begins import of oxygen concentrators and tankers on a war footing Updated : April 24, 2021 04:25:02 IST The central government's empowered group, comprising of officials from across ministries is coordinating efforts to airlift oxygen containers from abroad. Indian missions abroad are closely involved in augmenting India's oxygen supplies. Russia has also offered 300,000 Remdesivir injections per week and expressed its intent to ship oxygen to India, said a source. Published : April 24, 2021 04:25 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply