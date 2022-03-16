India begins COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years; precaution dose for all above 60

India began the COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday. The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the above age group is Biological E's Corbevax. Also, the government has allowed precaution dose for all above 60 years, removing the co-morbidity clause.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Monday tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses." Mandaviya also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done.

According to official sources, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group. The population above 14 years of age is already being inoculated under the ongoing COVID vaccination program.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase, followed by frontline workers (FLWs) on February 2, 2021.

In the next phase from March 1, people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions were vaccinated. The government launched inoculation for all above 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive was expanded on May 1, 2021, as everyone above 18 years was allowed to be vaccinated. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on January 3, 2022, for adolescents aged 15-18 years.