Healthcare
India bans visitors from EU, UK, Turkey, enforces 14-day quarantine for passengers from UAE, other Gulf countries
Updated : March 16, 2020 07:01 PM IST
The government today imposed a blanket ban on passengers visiting India from European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom
It also expanded its 14-day quarantine rule to all passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.
Both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till 31st March 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently, the government said.