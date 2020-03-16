  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Global stocks plunge, dollar slides
Bitcoin plunges to lowest in a year as volatility grips
Yellow metal rises after US Fed cuts rate
Rupee opens 19 paise lower at 74.10 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India bans visitors from EU, UK, Turkey, enforces 14-day quarantine for passengers from UAE, other Gulf countries

Updated : March 16, 2020 07:01 PM IST

The government today imposed a blanket ban on passengers visiting India from European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom
It also expanded its 14-day quarantine rule to all passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.
Both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till 31st March 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently, the government said.
India bans visitors from EU, UK, Turkey, enforces 14-day quarantine for passengers from UAE, other Gulf countries

You May Also Like

RBI announces long-term repo operations up to Rs 1 lakh crore, opens another dollar-swap window

RBI announces long-term repo operations up to Rs 1 lakh crore, opens another dollar-swap window

Gold price today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Gold price today: Spot gold up by 0.9% at $1,543.60 per ounce

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Yes Bank clarifies: Additional tier-1 bonds to be permanently written down

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement