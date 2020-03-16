Healthcare

India bans visitors from EU, UK, Turkey, enforces 14-day quarantine for passengers from UAE, other Gulf countries

Updated : March 16, 2020 07:01 PM IST

The government today imposed a blanket ban on passengers visiting India from European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom

It also expanded its 14-day quarantine rule to all passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.