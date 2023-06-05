Cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C likely on India's ban list

India has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of around 10 FDC cough syrups immediately. Several popular paediatric cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C are likely in the ban list.

The government, on June 2, implemented an immediate ban on 14 fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs in India after an expert committee cited risk to public health and indicated that there is no therapeutic justification for the FDCs. This effectively prohibits the sale of all codeine-based cough syrups.

These include cough syrups, anti-allergy drugs and pain-killers primarily utilised for the treatment of colds, coughs, and respiratory infections. FDCs are drugs which contain one or more active drug ingredients and are used for a particular disease indication.

Several popular paediatric cough syrup brands, including Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C are likely among those that have been banned in India.

Impact on medicine brands

Key brands from companies in the listed space that could be impacted include Mankind’s Codistar and Teddykoff LX. Codistar has a 25 percent market share, Rs 140 crore sales and has grown 34 percent compound annual growth rate FY20 to December 2022.

Glenmark’s Ascoril C is also likely to be impacted which has sales of around Rs 19-20 crore annually.

In an official statement on the FDC ban list, Glenmark clarified that the drug in discussion is Ascoril C and not Ascoril, which is not under any scanner and is a ‘rational’ FDC as per various committees of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Ascoril is one of the most popular syrups for the treatment of cough in India and one of the top brands for the company.

Ascoril-C (Codeine Phosphate 10mg + Chlorpheniramine Maleate 4mg), on the other hand, forms a miniscule portion of business, according to Glenmark’s statement.

Meanwhile, Abbott’s (mostly private arm) multiple brands are under the scanner. These include Tossex and Phensedyl New Cough Linctus.