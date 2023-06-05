Cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C likely on India's ban list

India has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of around 10 FDC cough syrups immediately. Several popular paediatric cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C are likely in the ban list.

The government, on June 2, implemented an immediate ban on 14 fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs in India after an expert committee cited risk to public health and indicated that there is no therapeutic justification for the FDCs. This effectively prohibits the sale of all codeine-based cough syrups.

These include cough syrups, anti-allergy drugs and pain-killers primarily utilised for the treatment of colds, coughs, and respiratory infections. FDCs are drugs which contain one or more active drug ingredients and are used for a particular disease indication.

Several popular paediatric cough syrup brands, including Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C are likely among those that have been banned in India.