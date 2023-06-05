English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsCough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C likely on India's ban list

Cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C likely on India's ban list

Cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C likely on India's ban list
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra   | Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 5, 2023 9:16:08 AM IST (Published)

India has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of around 10 FDC cough syrups immediately. Several popular paediatric cough syrup brands Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C are likely in the ban list.

The government, on June 2, implemented an immediate ban on 14 fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs in India after an expert committee cited risk to public health and indicated that there is no therapeutic justification for the FDCs. This effectively prohibits the sale of all codeine-based cough syrups.

These include cough syrups, anti-allergy drugs and pain-killers primarily utilised for the treatment of colds, coughs, and respiratory infections. FDCs are drugs which contain one or more active drug ingredients and are used for a particular disease indication.
Several popular paediatric cough syrup brands, including Abbott’s Tossex, Mankind’s Codistar and Glenmark’s Ascoril C are likely among those that have been banned in India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X