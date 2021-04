India on Monday approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use. It comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved Dr Reddy's Sputnik V application, sources said.

Sources said that the vaccine will be subject to India's price controls for domestic sales. Manufacturers can, however, determine the price for exports.

The rollout of the vaccine is likely to begin this month, the sources said.

The export orders for 100 million doses are pending, out of which 80 percent are commercial exports, the sources said, adding that the exports were demand from Latin America, Central Europe, UK, Africa, South East Asia.

On April 5, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and drug firm Panacea Biotec had said that they had agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 percent as confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal, Lancet. It has been registered in 59 countries globally, the statement said. The price of Sputnik V is less than USD 10 per shot, it added.

The development takes place as India records its highest-ever daily new cases, i.e, over 1.68 lakh. The total number of cases is 1,35,27,717 with 12,01,009 active cases.