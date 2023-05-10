India among top 5 countries with highest number of preterm births: WHO Report

Nearly half or 45 percent of all preterm births in 2020 occurred in just five countries including India, Pakistan, Nigeria, China and Ethiopia

India reported the highest number of preterm births in 2020 with an estimated 3.02 million preterm births, which accounted for over 23 percent of all preterm births worldwide, as per a new report compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report titled “Born too Soon: Decade of Action on Preterm Birth” showed that apart from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and China had more than three-quarters of a million preterm babies in 2020.

As per the report, almost half or 45 percent of all preterm births in 2020 occurred in just five nations— India, Pakistan, Nigeria, China and Ethiopia.

The report compiled by WHO, and United Nations Children’s Fund and Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), highlighted that an estimated 13.4 million babies or one in 10 babies were born preterm in 2020, with nearly one million dying from complications.

This indicates a “silent emergency” worldwide for children’s survival and health, the report added.

Preterm Birth Rates

At 16.2 percent, Bangladesh had the highest estimated preterm birth rate followed by Malawi at 14.5 percent and Pakistan at 14.4 percent.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa reported an estimated 13 percent preterm births each, rounding off the top five countries with high premature birth rates.

Overall, the report revealed that preterm birth rates have not changed in any region in the world in the past decade as it was 9.9 percent in 2020, compared to 9.8 percent in 2010.

For India, a region-wise break-up of preterm births was revealed in a report published on June 28 last year in PloS-Global Public Health. The report showed that West Bengal reported 16 percent preterm births while in Tamil Nadu it was at 14 percent and Gujarat reported 9 percent cases.

What Causes Preterm Births?

The study highlighted that women’s lack of autonomy, agency and economic independence often results in their marginalisation and negatively impact their health and economic growth outcomes.

Further, gender-based violence is also associated with higher rates of preterm birth with teenage mothers being particularly at risk.

Racial discrimination was also mentioned as another reason for higher rates of maternal mortality, preterm births, and low birth weight.

Climate change and extreme weather events also increase the risk of preterm birth.

Lastly, the report mentioned that lack of access to clean drinking water and poor sanitation negatively affects the health of women and babies.

Thus, the report highlighted measures to end these and named five interconnected “Es” as top priorities to further the progress made in preventing preterm births. These five Es are equity and rights, education, economics, the environment, and emergencies, which are the factors most affecting women at risk of preterm birth.