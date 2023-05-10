Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
India among top 5 countries with highest number of preterm births: WHO Report

India among top 5 countries with highest number of preterm births: WHO Report

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 12:17:26 PM IST (Published)

Nearly half or 45 percent of all preterm births in 2020 occurred in just five countries including India, Pakistan, Nigeria, China and Ethiopia

India reported the highest number of preterm births in 2020 with an estimated 3.02 million preterm births, which accounted for over 23 percent of all preterm births worldwide, as per a new report compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report titled “Born too Soon: Decade of Action on Preterm Birth” showed that apart from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and China had more than three-quarters of a million preterm babies in 2020.
As per the report, almost half or 45 percent of all preterm births in 2020 occurred in just five nations— India, Pakistan, Nigeria, China and Ethiopia.
