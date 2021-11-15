India allows quarantine-free entry for travellers from 99 countries: all you need to know

After 20 months of restrictions, India has finally decided to allow entry to travellers from 99 different countries without the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The change in guidelines was introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 12.

The new guidelines exempt fully-vaccinated travellers and those below the age of five from pre-and post-arrival testing as well as from home quarantine. The countries that have been excluded from quarantine features either have reciprocal agreements with India or recognise Indian vaccines.

"Countries that recognise Indian vaccine certificates, and there are terms of reciprocity, India has allowed quarantine-free travel to their citizens," the guidelines said.

What are the new guidelines?

Under the new guidelines, fully-vaccinated travellers from countries that have mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with India and countries that exempt fully-vaccinated Indian citizens from quarantine, will be exempt from quarantine here. The travellers will be asked to monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival in India. They should be fully vaccinated for 15 days before arriving in India to be exempt from quarantine.

For partially-vaccinated individuals or unvaccinated individuals, quarantine is mandatory. They will be asked to quarantine for seven days and submit a COVID-19 test immediately upon arrival. Another COVID-19 test must be administered on the eighth day from the date of arrival and if negative, they should self-monitor for the next seven days. Children under five are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.

The list of exempted countries is dynamic and will be changed from time to time, depending on current circumstances, but currently includes 99 nations. Those on the list are the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, Germany, France and Brazil, among others.