India administers over 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for 10th day

For the first time, India administered over 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for the last 10 consecutive days. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 76 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had said.

More than 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. According to the ministry data, 57,80,94,804 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,68,41,354 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

So far, more than 76.11 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. More than 1.65 crore doses are in the pipeline.

India has 30,570 new cases , thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,33,47,325. The count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,928 with 431 daily fatalities being recorded, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,42,923, which comprises 1.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.64 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.