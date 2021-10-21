India hits 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark; reaches milestone in 278 days

India has created history by administering 100 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19. The target was achieved in 278 days.

India achieved the target of the first 25 crore doses in 151 days, the next 25 crore doses in 58 days, another 25 crore doses in 36 days.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme was launched on January 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.