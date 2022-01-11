India adds over 400 Omicron cases in 24 hrs, tally rises to 4,461; Maharashtra records maximum cases

India's tally of Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose to 4,461 on Monday. As many as 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.

Here is a list of states reporting Omicron cases:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising the tally to 1,247.

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 28 new cases of the Omicron, taking their overall tally to 264, of which 223 patients have already recovered, the state health department said. Nine cases were reported from Vadodara city, followed by six cases from Gandhinagar district, five from Ahmedabad city, four from Anand, and two each from Rajkot and Kutch districts, said the department in a release.

Odisha

Odisha's Omicron tally increased to 103 with the detection of 28 more persons infected by the new variant of the coronavirus. Odisha director of public health, Niranjan Mishra said of the 28 new cases, 18 have history of international travel, two are from outside the state (Kashmir and Mumbai) and the rest are local people, including contact cases. The first case of Omicron was reported in the state on December 21, 2021.

Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said 146 more cases of Omicron have been detected in the state. The state's tally rose to 476. "146 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479," Sudhakar tweeted.

Kerala

Kerala reported 17 fresh cases of Omicron taking the total to 345, the state health department said. Of the 17 patients reported on Monday, eight were from Ernakulam district, two from Palakkad and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, a health department release said.