India adds more than 20,000 daily COVID cases for the send consecutive day

India reported 0.50 percent drop with 20,038 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country had witnessed 20,139 cases, 101 more daily cases a day earlier.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 3,237 cases, followed by West Bengal with 3,029 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 2,283 cases.

Almost 25 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 9 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. Active cases rose for the 53rd consecutive day.

Almost 47 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 20 deaths (17 backlogs), whereas West Bengal reported 5, and Maharashtra reported 4.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Sikkim stood first with 20.65 percent, followed by Mizoram 20.24 percent and West Bengal 18.95 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 24.55 percent, followed by Sikkim 19.86 percent and Arunachal Pradesh 18.92 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 4.44 percent. Over 230 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 18.93 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 199.47 crore. A total of 0.66 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose on Wednesday and 4.24 lakh got their second doses.

Almost 1.12 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose while 1.64 lakh got their second doses. A total of 8.93 lakh also received their precautionary dose on Wednesday.

In India, 92.49 crore people are fully vaccinated.