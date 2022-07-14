India adds more than 20,000 daily COVID cases for the first time since February 19

India reported 20,139 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases was the highest in the past 145 days since February 19. The country had witnessed 16,906 new daily cases a day earlier.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala with 3,545 cases, followed by West Bengal with 2,979 cases, and Maharashtra with 2,575 cases.

Active cases have risen to 1,36,076. Almost 27 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas seven states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. Active cases rose for the 52nd consecutive day.

Almost 38 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 16 deaths (backlogs), whereas Maharashtra reported 10, and West Bengal reported 4.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Arunachal stood first with 22.06 percent, followed by West Bengal with 18.50 percent, and Mizoram with 16.75 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest at 24.49 percent, Arunachal Pradesh at 20.40 percent and Sikkim at 19.38 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.10 percent. Over 230 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 13.45 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 197.27 crore. A total of 0.42 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose on Wednesday and 3.45 lakh got their second doses. Almost 0.65 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose while 1.64 lakh got their second doses. A total of 6.34 lakh also received their precautionary dose on Wednesday.

In India, 92.4 crore people are fully vaccinated.